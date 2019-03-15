Home

EARLEY, Jean Age 72, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hospice of Southwest Ohio of Cincinnati.Jean was born July 15, 1946 in Ashland, Kentucky. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was Lutheran and attended the Lutheran Church and the Church of God. Jean was a member of the Trenton Loyal Order of the Moose. Preceding her in death were her parents, Kenneth A. and Dorothy (Martin) Paul; her husband, Robin Earley in 2003; one son, Kenneth J. Earley; and one brother, Kenneth M. Paul. She is survived by one son, Rodney Earley; Two granddaughters, Kimberly Earley and Brandy Earley; one sister, Sharon Inman; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, OH, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 15, 2019
