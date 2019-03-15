EARLEY, Jean Age 72, of Hamilton, Ohio passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hospice of Southwest Ohio of Cincinnati.Jean was born July 15, 1946 in Ashland, Kentucky. She was a homemaker, mother and grandmother. She was Lutheran and attended the Lutheran Church and the Church of God. Jean was a member of the Trenton Loyal Order of the Moose. Preceding her in death were her parents, Kenneth A. and Dorothy (Martin) Paul; her husband, Robin Earley in 2003; one son, Kenneth J. Earley; and one brother, Kenneth M. Paul. She is survived by one son, Rodney Earley; Two granddaughters, Kimberly Earley and Brandy Earley; one sister, Sharon Inman; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, OH, followed by services at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary