FARNEY, Jean C. 93, of Middletown, died on Thursday, August 01, 2019 at Ohio Living Mt. Pleasant. He was born on July 21, 1926 in Lexington, KY to Gordon and Isabel (Worsham) Farney Sr. Jean served in the Army Air Corps and was a proud Alumni of the University of Kentucky. He retired from Kenner Toys as a quality control engineer and was a member of Holy Family Parish. Jean is survived by his children; Mary (Bruce) Brookhart, Joanne Farney and Richard Farney, grandchildren Elizabeth Farney and Bridgett (Mac) Haines, along with many other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Margaret E. Farney, son James (Charlene) Farney and a brother Gordon B Farney Jr. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 06, 2019 from 10:00 AM to11:00 AM at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home 3805 Roosevelt Blvd Middletown, OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, August 06, 2019 at 11:30 AM at Holy Family Parish-St. John's Church 1405 First Ave. Middletown, OH 45044 with Fr. John Civille officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420 or Ohio's Hospice American Pride Program 324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 4, 2019