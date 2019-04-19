FOWARD, Jean Ann Age 61, of Dayton, transitioned from this life peacefully April 11, 2019. She graduated from Wilber Wright High School, and attended Ohio University, pursuing a degree in Business Management. Jean Ann married the love of her life, Dr. Derrick Lee Foward, and they adored and were committed to one another for 30 plus years. Derrick and Jean were inseparable and their love was immeasurable. She affectionately loved her children and grandchildren with all of her heart. Jean Ann was the First Lady and decorated Diamond Life Member of the Dayton Unit of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). She devotedly worked with, help charter, and served the Littlejohn Junior NAACP Youth Council as well as many other youth organizations around the City of Dayton. She was a committed member of the Northern Hills Neighborhood Association. Jean Ann gave unselfishly of her time and support to volunteering for the City of Dayton Feast of Giving and WDAO Feast of Love events. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard E. Howell and Donna J. Gammon; sister, Elizabeth Marie Brown. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband, Dr. Derrick Lee Foward; children, Jayme Tonecia Howell, Letoia Rae Howell, Troy Lloyd, Jr., and Donte Jamar Howell; brothers, Wyndon M. Gammon (Anita) and Clarence E. Knox (LeKeate); grandchildren, Te'Nayia A. Bailey, Ze'Niah S. Howell, and Rodriquez D. Tarrant, Jr.; Godchildren, Derrion McCurdy, Donovan Demus and Taylor Demus; a host of aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws, relatives and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Corinthian Baptist Church, 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd. Rev. Dr. P. E. Henderson, Senior Pastor, with Overseer Dr. Sharon R. Johnson presiding. Visitation 9:00-11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends 10:00-11:00 a.m. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that youth ages 1-13 join the Littlejohn Junior NAACP Youth Council; youth ages 14-17 join the Dayton NAACP Youth Council; and adults ages 18 and up join the Dayton Unit NAACP. May God Bless You, May God Bless The NAACP, and May God Bless These United States of America!!! "Move Forward With Foward" Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary