FOWLER, Jean Marie Age 71, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 5th. Jean was born in Dayton, Ohio and spent most of her adult life in St. Louis. A 1967 graduate of Archbishop Alter High School (Kettering, Ohio), Jean graduated as an RN from Kettering College of Medical Arts and received her BSN from St. Louis University. She worked as a nurse until she retired in 2008. Jean was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and enjoyed the parish life there, especially her Bible Study group. She loved quilting, traveling and spending time with a multitude of friends and family. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Frances (Driscoll) Fowler and brother Michael Fowler, Jean is survived by three sisters: Julie Duhl, Margery (Mark) Schaffer, Marianne (Dan) Ponce, and three brothers: Mark (Patricia) Fowler, John (Robbin) Fowler and Matthew (Theresa) Fowler, nine nieces, three nephews and six "greats". Services: There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 5800 Oleatha Ave., St. Louis, MO 63139 at 10 AM on Saturday, February 22, 2020 and the family will receive guests commencing at 9 AM. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Mike Fowler Scholarship Fund, Archbishop Alter High School, 940 East David Road, Kettering, OH 45429 or online at: alterhs.org/product/giving click on: scholarships and designate gift to the Mike Fowler Scholarship Fund.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020
