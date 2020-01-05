|
GECKELER (Lester Jeffrey), Jean nee Jean Lester Jeffery, slept away on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 96. She was preceded in death by husband, Richard Lee Geckeler, in 1998; and her brother Allen Lester Jeffery, in 2018. She is survived by her immediate family; daughter, Susan Geckeler Finegan, son-in-law Terrence P. Finegan, and grandsons, Devin M. and Sean P. Finegan. Services are to be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Normandy United Methodist Church, located at 450 West Alex Bell Road, Centerville, OH, 45459. Visitation will be from 10 am to 12 noon. A memorial service will be held following visitation in the church chapel. Jean was a member of the Dayton Delta Gamma Alumnae Chapter, American Business Women's Association, Dayton Woman's Club, Normandy United Methodist Church, and participated in Meals-on-Wheels deliveries for 17 years. She retired from Centerville City Schools in 1985. Contributions are asked in lieu of flowers, and may be sent to Normandy United Methodist Church at the address above. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020