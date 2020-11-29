HAGELBERG, Jean



Jean Hagelberg, previously of Springfield, Ohio, died November 5, 2020, in Austin, Texas, of complications from dementia. She was 86 years old.



Jean was reared on a family farm in Birch Run, Michigan, by her adoptive parents Emil and Hazel Heine. She is survived by her sister Mary Lou Hoffman of Birch Run and was predeceased in death by her brother Bill Rector. She is also survived by two nephews and their wives Bill & Dawn Hoffman and Mike & Marina Hoffman also of Birch Run.



She was previously married to Paul Hagelberg of Springfield, Ohio, and they had two children, Nadine Hagelberg who died in 1983 and Rob Hagelberg who resides in Austin, Texas, with his wife Meri. She has two grandchildren; Mitch Hagelberg of Sacramento, California, and Caleb Hagelberg of Austin, Texas.



She was predeceased in death by her longtime friend and mate Jim Hays of Springfield, Ohio.



Jean studied at Michigan State University, received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education from Wittenberg University in 1974 and a Master of Arts Degree in Education of the Gifted from Wright State University in 1981.



She taught in the New Carlisle – Bethel & Northeastern School Districts and Springfield City Schools as a classroom teacher, resource teacher for the gifted and as coordinator of gifted programs. She served as a vocational counselor at the Logan/Champaign Guidance Clinic and as an Instructor in Art at Urbana University.



She was an Olympics of the Mind initiator, facilitator and coach for five years, a Martha Holden Jennings Scholar and was listed in the Who's Who in American Education and Among Human Service Professionals.



She was a longtime member of Good Shepard Lutheran Church and served in many roles and committees in service to the church. She also served in Junior Service League, Springfield Symphony Orchestra, Springfield Civic Opera, Wittenberg Women and other service organizations over the course of nearly fifty years in Springfield.



A memorial service and interment will be considered at a later date in Springfield, Ohio.



Jean was dedicated to the profession of learning and pursued excellence in this tirelessly and through her own unique lens. She enjoyed music, a good party and brought light to others through her wordy wit and beautiful smile. She was an amazing mother and grandmother and will be missed dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store