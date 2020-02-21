|
|
HINES, Jean Lewis Beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend passed away Sunday, February 16 at home in Raleigh, NC. She is survived by her daughters and son-in laws Susan & Joe Worsham of East Bend, NC, Catherine & Alex Savich of Clarksville, MD and Elizabeth Hines of Raleigh, NC; grandchildren Michael, Henry, William and Stephanie Savich; sister Barbara (Orlin) Johnston, Wappingers Falls, NY; family friend, Marie DeJesus, St. Louis, MO. She was preceded in death by her husband Vernon Hines (1990). Jean was born in Scranton, PA to Walter and Carrie Lewis on October 1, 1927. Upon graduation from Keystone Junior College (LaPlume, PA), she worked in Washington, D.C. (office of Federal Housing & office of Federal Civil Defense). In 1954 she moved to Cincinnati where she worked for the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, Department of Preventative Medicine & Industrial Health. While at U.C. she earned her BS in Commerce in 1959. Jean married Vernon Hines in 1959 and moved to Hamilton, Ohio where they were dedicated to raising their family. Jean was involved in the Butler County 4-H program and the Butler County Fair. She was a founding member of Westwood Presbyterian Church where she was an active member for nearly 50 years. She returned to administrative work at Grace Methodist Church in Hamilton, Ohio 1979-1985 and later at Miami University Office of Minority Affairs in Oxford, Ohio 1985-1996. Jean moved to Raleigh, NC in 2008 to be closer to her daughters. Jean will be remembered for her sincere interest in everyone around her and for her quiet, steady support of family and friends. Her love of poetry and all things beautiful will continue through the lives of her daughters and grandchildren. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Camp Attaway, 9770 Patuxent Woods Drive, Suite #303, Columbia. MD 21046.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2020