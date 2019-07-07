HINTZ (nee Daly), Jean M. Age 88, of St. Leonard Retirement Community, passed away in her sleep on July 1, 2019. Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Earl F. Hintz, in 1995; her second husband Joseph Flor, in 2015; and her parents, Francis and Bernice Daly in Wisconsin. Survivors include two sons, David Hintz of Washington, DC John Hintz of New York, NY. Survivors also include her grandsons, Robert Torres, Jr. and Benjamin Earl Hintz. Jean attended the College of St. Teresa in Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin. She earned her master's degree at the University of Dayton. She taught business education courses in Wisconsin and Kettering, Ohio and tutored ESL in Kettering, Ohio for 25 years. After she retired, she taught English and mathematics in Saipan and in Poland for a short time. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (https://curealz.org/). Jean will be interred alongside Earl Hintz in David's Cemetery in Kettering, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on July 7, 2019