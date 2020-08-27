1/1
Jean HOWARD
HOWARD, Jean C. Age 69, of Dayton, passed away Friday, August 22, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1951, in Pineville, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Wilma Howard, brother, Wayne Howard and partner in life, Robert Ferguson. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Clifton and Sherry Howard, daughter, Amanda Howard, brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Debbie Howard, sister, Lynda Howard, sister-in-law, Patsy Howard, four grandchildren; Destiny, Taryn, Asher and Savannah, as well as many special nieces and nephews. Jean was a lover of life and would help anyone she could. She was in the nursing field for many years, providing compassion for those she took care of. In this time in healthcare, Jean decided to continue helping people by donating herself using the Anatomical gift program at Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 27, 2020.
