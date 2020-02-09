|
JEFFRIES, Jean Shively Born September 25, 1925, completed her journey on earth February 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph F. Jeffries, Jr. on February 7, 1990; parents Edwin and Dorothy Shively; sisters Merna Smith and Mary Lou Benton; brothers Edwin Shively Jr., Gerald Shively, Marvin Shively, and Willis Shively; and son-in-law James Nay. She is survived by her children Jim (Mary) Jeffries, Joyce Nay, Janie (Robert) Divosevic, and Jon (Stacy) Jeffries; grandchildren Andrea Nay, Jason (Jessie) Divosevic, Lauren (Andrew) Smith, Jacob Jeffries, Joel Jeffries, Seth Jeffries, Robert (Sondra) Jeffries, and Melissa (Anthony) Walker; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild. She is also survived by a dear sister Judy Potts. Jean, a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, worked at both Patterson Field and NCR before marrying. After 22 years raising her children, she became a beloved librarian at Harshman Elementary School in Mad River Township for 18 years. She was active in her community and church, joined the Huber Heights Senior Center where she served as secretary and organized a book group, and most enjoyed caring for animals, baking, reading, and traveling. A private family service will be held with burial at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions to SICSA or are welcome. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 9, 2020