JOHNSON, Jean Phillips 78, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born on August 25, 1940 in Woodford County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Howard and Mary Belle Jackson Phillips. Jean was a former employee of Dayton Power and Light and was a member of First Baptist Church of Versailles. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Johnson and sister, Mildred Phillips. She is survived her nieces, Jan (Rick) Keeling, Carol (Aaron) Blair, both of Versailles, nephews, Donald (Africa) George, Dayton, Ohio, Ernie (Karim) George, Versailles, and a host of cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews who mourn her passing. Memorial Services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Rev. Dr. Floyd Greene officiating. Friends may visit prior to the service beginning at 10:00 am. Guestbook is available online at www.BlackburnandWard.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 22, 2019