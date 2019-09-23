|
KECK (Belman), Jean Elizabeth Age 90, went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2019. She was at her home in Hamilton, OH. She was a beloved sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and child of God. Jean was born August 29th, 1929 in Pottstown, Pennsylvania to Lawrence and Anna (Boalick) Belman. She attended the Reading Business Institute and worked as a secretary for an engineering manager at Bethlehem Steel. She married Donald Frederick Keck in 1949, moved to Erie, PA and became secretary for the president of Parker White Metals. After moving to Lynn, MA she worked for United Way. After Jean and Don's move to the Cincinnati area, she worked as a secretary at GE. Jean was a founding member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Fairfield, and a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hamilton. She was a founding member of the Rolling Hills Country Club, a founding member of the Fairfield YMCA, and was the president of the Toastmistress Club. Jean enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was an avid golfer. In fact, she enjoyed beating her husband on a regular basis and even got a hole-in-one. She was also very skilled in the game of bridge. She was a loving and caring mother, and was a beloved grandmother to all of her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and was full of patience and wisdom. She had a passion for music and the arts areas in which she exhibited considerable talent. Jean showed a great deal of strength, courage and determination in the two years following her husband's death. Her sons and their families were shown how to develop their talents and skills, be strong yet caring, enjoy life to the fullest and demonstrate their love and commitment for each other in everything they do. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, her mother and father, her sister Edythe Gawthrop and her granddaughter Tabatha Johnson. She is survived by her sons Jerry (Linda), Fred (Joyce), Don (Ruth) and Dave; and grandsons Jeff, Daren, Mason, Brian, Cameron, Aaron and Tanner; and granddaughters Carrie, Althea and Emma; and great grandsons Nolan, Max, TJ, Hunter; and great granddaughters Madison, Anna, Zoe, Kaia and Halle. She is also survived by her brother John Belman. A visitation and service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church at 212 S. Front St, Hamilton, OH on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation is from 1-2pm, and a celebration of life service will be held immediately afterwards. Pastor Joseph L. Schrock will be officiating. A luncheon will be served following the service. There will be a private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Springdale, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can made to Zion Lutheran Church's Music Fund or Education Fund, or the .
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 23, 2019