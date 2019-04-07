KRAMER (McIntosh), Jean P. Age 95, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Miami Valley South Hospital. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Daniel Kenyon, and second husband Paul Kramer. She was also preceded by a grandson, Daniel Kenyon, and a sister, Joanne Bordewisch. She was born October 8, 1923 in Dayton, OH to Louis and Edith (Harness) McIntosh, who also preceded her in death. Jean is survived by six children: James and Connie Kenyon, Michael Kenyon, Karen and John Furcon, Timothy and Lisa Kenyon, and Kathy Hillman. Nine grandchildren also survive her: Stephen and Cheri Kenyon, Jeff and Terri Furcon, Laura and Keith Perrigon, Kimberly and Jay Russell, Jenni and Scott Bounds, Kelly and Shon Swaim, Michael Kenyon, Austin Hillman, and Bryce Hillman, as do 15 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Jean was a longtime member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the St. Anne's Society. She was a Past President of the K of C Women's Auxiliary # 3730. She spent her professional career as an accounting clerk for Metropolitan Life Insurance. Friends may call at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. on Tuesday, April 9 from 5-8 PM. Prayers will be offered at the funeral home on Wednesday, April 10 at 9:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 310 Allen St. Dayton, OH at 10:30 AM Wednesday morning. Interment will be in Dayton Memorial Park following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Mary's Church in Jean's memory. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary