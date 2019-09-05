|
WHITLATCH, Jean Louise Age 66, of Springboro, Ohio, formerly of Storm Lake, Iowa, died on September 3, 2019 after a short battle with brain cancer. Jean was born on July 14, 1953 to John and Helen (Graff) Elsasser in Berea, Ohio. She was a graduate of Strongsville, Ohio High School and attended Miami University where she graduated summa cum laude in 1975. She was united in marriage to Dr. Michael Whitlatch on August 23, 1975. Their union was blessed with a son, Andrew. She was employed for many years in the Storm Lake, Iowa public school system working in the Special Education program. She loved to travel, take long walks, read, snuggle with her dogs, and attend her son's music and athletic events. Upon retiring, Mike and Jean moved to Ohio in order to spend more time with her son, his wife Amel, and her grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Foremost in her mind was thinking of others. Jean is survived by her husband of 44 years, her son Andrew (Amel) Whitlatch, and grandchildren Mina and Owen of Centerville, Ohio. Her brother Craig (Catalina) Elsasser of Oakdale, California, brother-in-law Dr. Stephen (Amy) Whitlatch of Cincinnati, Ohio, sister-in-law Patti (Doug) Williams of Pickerington, Ohio, and sister-n-law Moira Elsasser of Snoqualmie, Washington, and several nieces and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Lynn Elsasser, father-in-law Harry Whitlatch, mother-in-law Ruth Whitlatch, and brother-in0law David Whitlatch. Calling hours will be 2:00-5:00pm on Sunday, September 8, 2019, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-FAR HILLS CHAPEL, 5471 Far Hills Avenue at Rahn Road, Dayton, Ohio, 45429. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Road, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 5, 2019