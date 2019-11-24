|
MELCHI, Jean F. Age 92 of Springfield, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Oakwood Village. She was born on October 10, 1927 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Elmer and Margaret (Summers) Frock. In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert Melchi in 2013 as well as her son Richard Melchi. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, son, Ronald (Pam) Melchi; grandchildren: Joseph (Takako) Melchi, Brian (Molly) Melchi, Jonathan (Amanda) Melchi, Krista (Alan) Cox, and Bonnie-Jean (Brian) Young as well as her great-grandchildren: Riley, Sophia, Kailee, Morgan, Julia, Mary, Elijah, Claire, Evan and Willow. Jean worked for Surgical Associates for 30 years and faithfully volunteered at Mercy Hospital. She loved knitting and cross-stitching as well as playing cards. Jean also enjoyed watching Ohio State football and Cincinnati Reds. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center from 10:00 a.m. until her service beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Orbie Estep officiating. Burial to follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 24, 2019