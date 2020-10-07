1/1
Jean MESSMORE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MESSMORE (Shotwell), Jean Anne Age 83, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her residence with her sons and sister-in-law, Rhonda Perry, by her side. Jean was born on November 26, 1936, the daughter of Robert and Helen Shotwell in Franklin, Ohio. Jean retired from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in 2003 after almost 37 years of service working at NASIC. Jean was preceded in death by her parents; brother David and her husband James Raymond. She is survived by her sons, James Brian (Susan Hendricks) Messmore of Cincinnati, OH; Michael (Ann) Messmore of Toledo, WA. 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Daughter Lesa (David) Alsobrook of Middletown. Jean is also survived by a sister-in-law Joy Shotwell of Middletown. Special brother and sister-in-law Perry (Rhonda) Gray of Lebanon, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to Warren County Humane Association, 230 Cook Rd., Lebanon, OH. At the request of Jean there will be no services. However there will be a celebration of life at the University of Cincinnati Medical Science in 2021 with date TBA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved