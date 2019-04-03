MUNSEY, Jean Age 85 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence, surronded by her loving family into the arms of Jesus, on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Jean was born in Blackwater, Virginia on May 24, 1933 to Floyd Fisher and Zella (Johnson) Fisher. On April 4, 1952 in Virginia, she married Clarence Munsey. She worked over 40 years as an audiologist helping many people over the years with their hearing loss. Jean lived a very selfless life, always looking for the next person to help. She was a Christian and a member of the Celebration of Life Church in Hamilton. Jean was a precious loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Jean is survived by her husband of 68 years, Clarence Munsey; two children, Steve (Lisa) Munsey, and Rhonda (David) Talles; two grandchildren, Brian (Chrystal) Munsey, and Bethany (Greg) Feustel; two great grandchildren, Louisa Josephine, and Georgianna Ruth; and one sister, Laura Osborne. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Zella Fisher; three sisters, Georgia Osborne, Bertia Lester, and Pearl Fischer. A visitation will be held at Celebration of Praise Church, 433 Millville Ave., Hamilton, OH 45013 on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM; with a memorial service immediately following at 2:30 PM with Rhonda Talles officiating. www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary