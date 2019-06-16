|
PAYNE, Jean Ann Age 68, of Kettering, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. Jean was born October 22, 1950 in Charleston, WV to the late George & Bernice (Epperson) Gladden. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William Gladden and Robert Gladden; and sisters, Tracy (Gladden) Huffman and Sherri (Gladden) Baughman. Jean is survived by the father of her children, Charles Payne Sr.; sons, Chuck Payne Jr. and Brian Payne (Autumn Brown); grandchildren, Sydnee Payne, Lola Brown and Logan Payne; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer in Kettering. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 16, 2019