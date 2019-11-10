|
|
PROCTOR, Jean Age 85 of Hamilton, died on October 30, 2019 at . She was born in Drip Rock, Kentucky on April 25, 1934, the daughter of the late Ethel (Setser) Sheritt and Stanley Harrison. Jean graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952 where she met eight of her lifelong friends. She was a member of Grace Chapel Church. Jean was employed by Baldwin Lima Hamilton and Pillsbury. She enjoyed watching her granddaughter play softball and her close relationship with her grandson. Jean is survived by her son, Marty (Karen) Proctor; daughter, Lisa (Patrick) Glaser; two grandchildren, Amanda Proctor and Luke Glaser, all of Fairfield; sister, Levaron (Woody) Dixon of Irvine, Kentucky; and niece, Lopell. She was preceded in death by her parents; and best friend, Ray Proctor. At the request of Jean, a Private Burial was held at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 10, 2019