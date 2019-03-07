Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
For more information about
Jean Roepken
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Roepken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Roepken

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jean Roepken Obituary
ROEPKEN, Jean P. 94, of Centerville, Ohio died Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Frank L Roepken and her parents Etta and Elmer Pratt. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Bashaw, (Michael), son Steve Roepken (Melinda), sister Mary Shelley, granddaughter Katy Kreitzer and great-grandson Casten Wanzer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean will be buried alongside her husband at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third St, Dayton, OH 45428. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Planned Parenthood
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now