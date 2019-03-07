|
|
ROEPKEN, Jean P. 94, of Centerville, Ohio died Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Frank L Roepken and her parents Etta and Elmer Pratt. She is survived by her daughter Sandy Bashaw, (Michael), son Steve Roepken (Melinda), sister Mary Shelley, granddaughter Katy Kreitzer and great-grandson Casten Wanzer, and numerous nieces and nephews. Jean will be buried alongside her husband at Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W Third St, Dayton, OH 45428. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Planned Parenthood
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019