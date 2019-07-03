Home

Jean Roeth


1921 - 2019
Jean Roeth Obituary
ROETH, Jean Jean Lucille Ford Vincent Roeth, 97, of Springfield, formerly of Troy, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on Sunday, June 30 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born in Columbus on September 2, 1921 to Gladys L. and Dr. Roscoe L. Ford. Jean graduated from South High School and attended Franklin University in Columbus. She worked for Midland Ross, Grimes Division in Urbana and writing and editing the Grimes Times. She is survived by her daughters Jo (Gerald) Marenberg of Urbana and Colleen (Keith) Roeth of Troy; 4 grandchildren Scott (Krystal) Kunkle, Jennifer J. Kunkle (Mark Mankins) Todd (Claire) Roeth, and Annie Roeth (Scott Zimmerman), great granddaughters, Willa and Ada Roeth, 3 step grandchildren, and several step great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husbands, Robert L. Vincent, and Roscoe R. Roeth, her parents and special cousins Betty Born and Fran Peters. Jean was a member of First Lutheran Church in Troy and the League of Women Voters. She loved animals, fishing, gardening, amateur radio, reading, writing "corny" poetry, and spending time at her cabin in Hocking Co. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan, loyal whether they won or lost. The family would like to extend its appreciation to Forest Glen Health Campus, and to Ohio's Hospice for their compassionate care in her final days. A celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, July 8 at Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana with visiting hours starting at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Lutheran Church of Troy, 2899 W Main St, Troy, OH 45373; or PAWS Animal Shelter 1535 US-36, Urbana, OH 43078. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on July 3, 2019
