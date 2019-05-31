ROGERS, Jean Was taken by the Lord at age 89 on May 26, 2019 while resting comfortably in her Santa Barbara home and surrounded by her loving family. Born Jean Ernestine Schmucker in Hamilton, Ohio, she grew up the youngest of four girls. Jean met Robert Paul Rogers while in high school. They married on December 5, 1947 and lived in Hamilton until their fourth child was born in 1958. Two months later they set forth on a cross country move by automobile ultimately settling in Santa Barbara. In 1966 Jean began a 23 year career with the Santa Barbara Police Department. Jean was a devoted lifelong member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church. Surviving Jean are daughters Cheri, Robbie and Debbie and son Doug; grandchildren Melissa and Chad; great grandchildren Brooklynn, Bradley, Isaiah and Anthony. Jean was preceded in death by her sisters Naomi Charlesworth, Ruth Warfield and Verna Bucheit and by her husband Robert and granddaughter Shannon. A Celebration of Life will take place at 3PM June 8 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 3721 Modoc Road in Santa Barbara. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the Emanuel Lutheran Church. Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary