SHERRIFF, Jean S. (born Carolyn Jean Share), departed from this life at 9:17 p.m. on May 8, 2019. She most recently was in residence at Trinity Community in Beavercreek, Ohio, where she made many friends. Born in Brookville, Ohio, on May 24, 1929, to John and May (Thomas) Share, she was the beloved younger sister of Marion, John and Jerold, all deceased. Her sister, Evelyn, died before Jean was born. Jean has maintained longstanding friendships with her classmates from Brookville High School, class of 1947, and those from Otterbein College, class of 1951. In addition to raising her four children, she worked as an elementary school teacher in Columbus; a tutor in Centerville; a travel agent; and a loving caregiver to her grandchildren. Jean loved art, music and literature. She traveled extensively, was a museum docent, and attended scores of symphonic and chamber concerts. She was a steadfast friend to her fellow docents and her reading group, and an active member in her college women's organization. Jean was preceded in death by her daughter, Marcy, and her children's father, Stan Sherriff. She is survived by sister-in-law Polly Share; daughter Ellen (Jeff) Ireland; son John (Cheryl Napier) Sherriff; daughter Jane Black; grandchildren Elizabeth (Jimmy Squibb) Ireland, Olivia Ireland, Justin (Jessica) Owens, Chelsea (Wyatt) Smith, Charlie (Andrea Hite) Black and Hazel Black; great-grandchildren Jared, Jada and Jenny Owens, Kara and Kendra Smith. Her family thanks the doctors, nurses and support staff who cared for her, especially Dr. Werner and Charlotte, Dr. Marinella and Mike. Hospice of Dayton provided great comfort and support at her time of transition. A memorial celebration will be held at Patterson Homestead from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, May 20. with a service of remembrances, poems, prayers and music taking place at 5 pm, followed by a singing circle at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to WDPR, WYSO or Otterbein University. Services are being provided by Tobias Beavercreek. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary