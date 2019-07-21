|
|
SCHMITT, Jean R. Age 92 of Huber Heights and formerly of Redford Township, MI, reunited with her husband, David J. Schmitt on July 16, 2019. She was born on May 21, 1927 in Detroit, MI to her late parents, Edward and Louise (Bellus) Paul. She is survived by her sons, David (Parvin) Schmitt and Mark (Kellie) Schmitt; granddaughters, Tiffany, Danielle, Michelle and Elizabeth; great-grandson, Gabriel and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , in Jean's memory. To share a memory of Jean or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 21, 2019