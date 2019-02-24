JEAN SCHUM A Promise We may never know exactly how, or even why, you were able to do all the things you did for us, time after time. But we do know that, as undeserving as we were, you never faltered to give us what we needed at exactly the time we needed it. You reminded us of the things that are really important and that a life filled with love has no place whatever for pettiness or greed or self-imposed hurt. Looking back now, it's a little embarrassing to see just how often you had to coax us back to more proper paths from which we had fallen. In this past year, even though our first thoughts were only of loss and emptiness, we have become more and more aware that you are still with us and that you continue to make us better. All we have to do, at any time, on any given day, is to think of you. We promise, that as long as we are able, we will continue to remember you and love you as you continue to love us. With Love from all your Family and all your friends. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary