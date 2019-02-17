SIDEBOTTOM (nee: Duff), Jean Ann 78 of Lebanon, died Wednesday, February 6, 2019. Born to John and Mary (nee: Boatman) Duff on April 20, 1940 in Jefferson County, KY. Jean graduated with her bachelors and master's degrees from Miami University. She went on to teach in the Lebanon City Schools for over 20 years. Jean was an active member of the Lebanon Presbyterian Church, helping with Sunday school, vacation bible school and play school. She enjoyed planting flowers, collecting Teddy Bears, teaching her children how to hit a baseball and her dogs. Preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Donald Ray Sidebottom, son in law, Danny Howard and brother, Jim Duff. Jean is survived by her two sons, John (Amy) Sidebottom of Wilmington and Tim (Donna) Sidebottom of Springboro, three daughters, Susan (Randall) Wood of Fleming Cty, KY, Karen (Jim) Harville of Maryville, TN and Kathryn Howard of Frenchburg, KY, seventeen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Services were held last week with an interment in Highland County Cemetery. Memorial donation may be made to the Lebanon Presbyterian Church or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. Online condolences at www.hoskinsfh.com. Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary