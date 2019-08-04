|
SNYDER, Jean Katherine Age 93, of Dayton passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Laurelwood Senior Living. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert C. Snyder, her parents and a sister, Dorothy Stuck. Jean is survived by her three children, Gary and wife, Carol Snyder, of Oakwood, Beverly and husband, Norman Smith, of Troy, Gregory and wife, Susan Snyder, of Miamisburg; seven grandchildren, Karri (Douglas) Dye, Ian (Kimberly) Snyder, Erin (Kevin) Koontz, Kelly Smith, Emily (Steve) Welker, Bridget Snyder and Bennett Snyder. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren. Jean was a member of Epiphany Lutheran Church. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road. Interment will follow in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday. If desired, contributions in memory of Jean may be made to either VITAS Hospice or The Laurelwoods. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019