SOLLENBERGER, Jean J. Age 90, formerly of Butler Twp., of Friendship Village, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born Dec. 4, 1929 in Colby, Kansas to the late Nalse and Blanche (Misner) Jasperson. Preceded in death by 2 sons, Jeffrey Paul and Jay Alan Sollenberger. She is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, James "Jim" Sollenberger; daughter, Janet and her husband Larry Ferguson of Clayton; 7 grandchildren, Roni (Mark) Sedor, Matt Sollenberger, Karla (Jarrod) Kaplan, Jamie Ferguson, Nick Sollenberger, Andy (Amanda) Ferguson and Chris (Jennifer) Ferguson; 5 great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Debby (Allen) Sollenberger of Mason, Jean was a long time active member of Shiloh Church and sang in the choir for many years. She and Jim were very active with the Riverdale Optimist Club. She also enjoyed being active at the Antioch Shrine Temple with Jim. Jean was employed and retired from Dynamic Technology after more than 40 years of service. Jean and Jim also volunteered for the Victoria Theater Association for many years. As a result of the COVID-19 virus, the services will be held at the family's convenience. At a later date, a public celebration of Jean's life will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Shiloh Church, Antioch Shrine Foundation or Vitas Hospice in Jean's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.
