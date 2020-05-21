Home

Jean WEHR Obituary
WEHR, Jean Alexander Passed away Saturday, May 16th at the home of her daughter, she was 95. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Ted Moran and her son-in-law Norman Szydlowski. She is also survived by beloved grandsons Andrew Szydlowski and Michael (Madelyn) Moran. She was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years Robert Wehr Sr., their son Robert Wehr Jr. and their daughter Barbara Szydlowski. Jean was an extraordinary homemaker and essential partner in her husband's contracting business. She and her husband Bob enjoyed their retirement years travelling extensively throughout the United States and the world. She was an accomplished needlework artist and in her daily life she practiced an unwavering faith in God. Remembrances may be made to Guide Dog Foundation for the Blind, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787 or , P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263. Jean's family wishes to thank The Seasons Retirement Center for the friendship and support she needed to live independently in her final years. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.avancefuneralhome.com A private graveside service will be held at a future date.
Published in Journal-News on May 21, 2020
