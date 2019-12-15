Home

Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jean WHITE


1934 - 2019
Jean WHITE Obituary
WHITE, Jean E. 85, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born August 9, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Kenneth & Mary Jane (Urschel) Allen. She was a registered nurse & retired from Ohio Edison. She is survived by her children; Mike & Linda Goenner, Jamie & Jill White, Terri Rees-Holmes; six grandchildren, Danielle & Mark Spencer, Chad & Jennifer Goenner, Janelle Couch, Jayson & Tracey White, Lindsay & Chad Mumford, Jon-Michael & Jessica Holmes; nine great grandchildren; Andrew, Hailey, Mason & Kaitlyn Spencer, Keirsten & Lydia Goenner, Nolan Couch, Jagger White, Dalton Mumford; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John M. White Jr.. Visitation will be 11-12 noon Friday, December 20, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
