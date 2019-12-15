|
|
WHITE, Jean E. 85, of New Carlisle, Ohio passed away Friday, December 13, 2019. She was born August 9, 1934 in Dayton, Ohio the daughter of the late Kenneth & Mary Jane (Urschel) Allen. She was a registered nurse & retired from Ohio Edison. She is survived by her children; Mike & Linda Goenner, Jamie & Jill White, Terri Rees-Holmes; six grandchildren, Danielle & Mark Spencer, Chad & Jennifer Goenner, Janelle Couch, Jayson & Tracey White, Lindsay & Chad Mumford, Jon-Michael & Jessica Holmes; nine great grandchildren; Andrew, Hailey, Mason & Kaitlyn Spencer, Keirsten & Lydia Goenner, Nolan Couch, Jagger White, Dalton Mumford; other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John M. White Jr.. Visitation will be 11-12 noon Friday, December 20, 2019 at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 15, 2019