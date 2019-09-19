|
|
WILKS, Jean S. Age 89 went home to be with the Lord on Friday September 13, 2019. Jean was born on April 15, 1930 in Dayton Ohio. Jean graduated from Dunbar High School class of 1949 and the School of Nursing in 1959. Jean was employed and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital as an LPN after 28 years of service. Jean continued doing private duty nursing until the age of 77. Jean was a member of Bethesda Temple Apostolic Church where she worked as a Health Professional. Jean was a caring and loving person who was always looking out for others. Jean is preceded in death by her sister Dorothy Wright, brother William Featherstone and grandson Ronald Wilks. Jean is survived by her loving son James Wilks Jr., daughters Cynthia Wilks, Bonita (Randell) Boles, Kim Ware all whom she loved dearly. Grandchildren, Donald, Michelle, Nicole (Aaron), 9 great grandchildren and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial services will be held at Maria Joseph 4830 Salem Ave. Dayton Ohio 45416 on Friday Sept. 20, 2019 at 1:30pm. As a last act of her caring and giving nature, Jean donated her body to Wright State School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. The family would like to thank the staff at Maria Joseph Living Care Center.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 19, 2019