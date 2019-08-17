Home

CLAYWELL, Jeanette Age 86 of Tipp City, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019 in . She was born in Allais, Kentucky on June 6, 1933 the daughter of Clarance & Lillie (Miller) Davidson. She is survived by her daughter Judy Carol (Mike) Rasey of Xenia; son-in-law Lloyd Pohlschneider; grandchildren Michael C. (Lori) Rasey, Bethann J. (Donnie) Kraus, Dawnyel J. (Jamie) Durham and Eric Littlefield; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; brother Jimmy Lee Miller and a sister Mary Hillard. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 47 years Walter E. "Pete" Claywell; daughters Vicki A. Pohlschneider and Susan Kincaid; grandson Steven E. Terrill; brother Winston Miller and sisters Vivian Helmick, Edna Miller and Opal Miller. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 11:00 am 1:00 pm in the BLESSING-ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Snyder officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial Contributions may be made in Jeanette's memory to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be made to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 17, 2019
