HALL-ROOKSTOOL-PERKINS, Jeanette On May 16, 2020, age 94, Jeanette Hall-Rookstool-Perkins was peacefully called home to the Lord. Her faith in God prepared her spiritually and provided her with a calm serenity in her final months. This little 4'10" lady was determined, kind, but feisty and immensely loved by both family and friends. Her absolute favorite names were mom, grandma and Gma (even close friends called her this). She always had a patient listening ear, a positive story to tell, or a prayer to share. She will be remembered for her endearing sense of humor and contagious giggle! She loved God, family, friends, laughing, music, Tampa Bay baseball and Facebook! She enjoyed telling family stories to her two great-granddaughters, Mariah and Arianna Ryan, who, in turn, kept her up on new technology and slang terms. Jeanette worked many years for the Director of Pathology at Miami Valley Hospital. Together they initiated a Tumor Board Registry in a plain little notebook. Their registry is now the National Tumor Board Registry! She went on to become the office manager for Dayton OB/GYN from which she retired in 1985 and moved to St. Petersburg, Florida. In retirement, Jeanette and Marshall became very active members of the Gateway Baptist Church. Jeanette was also a lifelong member of the Ohio Eastern Star. She is survived by the two sons she proudly raised as a hardworking single mother, Ronald (Meredith) Rookstool and Bruce (Karen) Rookstool. She also leaves behind three dearly loved grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Ryan, Robert (Stephanie) Rookstool, and Amanda (Michael) Swaney; and great-grandchildren, Mariah and Arianna Ryan, will remember all her stories. Many loved nieces and nephews will also feel her loss. She is preceded in death by two husbands, Robert T. Rookstool and Marshall Perkins; and five siblings, Howard (Gertrude) Hall, Arthur (Cassie) Hall, Earl (Dorothy) Hall, Marge (Chris) Fudge and Theodore (Caroline) Hall. Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Kobacker House: 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214. Family will share plans for a Celebration of Life ceremony at a future date. Arrangements are entrusted to Day Funeral Service. Online condolences may be expressed at www.DayFuneralService.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 22, 2020