HENDERSON, Jeanette Eileen Passed away on March 11, 2019 at the age of 85. She leaves to cherish her memory her children Lew Allen Henderson, Karen Butler, Kevin Leroy Henderson, I (Sandra); siblings Lorna Cary, William Shepherd (Sharon), Nancy Chappell, Evelyn Foday (Michael), Colonel John Shepherd (Shirley), Essex Shepherd. Phillip Shepherd (Cheryl); 15 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 21 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Pilgrim Baptist Church 711 S. 4th St. Hamilton, OH. Rev. Devin E. West, Pastor. The family will receive friends from 11am until time of service 12pm. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Professional services by Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel, Hamilton, OH.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 14, 2019