HEUMAN, Jeanette L. 61, of Mason, OH passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Loving mother of Derek (Megan) Apple and the happiest grandma of Lily Apple. Devoted daughter of JoAnn (nee Krebs) and the late Alfred Heuman, dear sister of Bob (Shelly) Heuman, Kathy (Cam) Heger and Virginia (Tony) Briede, beloved aunt of 11 nieces and nephews. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM until time of Service at 7:30 PM. If desired, memorials may be sent to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in Journal-News on July 15, 2019