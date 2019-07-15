Home

MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Jeanette HEUMAN
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
7:30 PM
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
Jeanette L. HEUMAN

Jeanette L. HEUMAN Obituary
HEUMAN, Jeanette L. 61, of Mason, OH passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019. Loving mother of Derek (Megan) Apple and the happiest grandma of Lily Apple. Devoted daughter of JoAnn (nee Krebs) and the late Alfred Heuman, dear sister of Bob (Shelly) Heuman, Kathy (Cam) Heger and Virginia (Tony) Briede, beloved aunt of 11 nieces and nephews. Visitation at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Road, Mason, OH 45040 on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 PM until time of Service at 7:30 PM. If desired, memorials may be sent to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton, OH 45011. To send a condolence, visit MuellerfuneralS.com
Published in Journal-News on July 15, 2019
