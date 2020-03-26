|
OGLESBY, Jeanette Age 95. Born November 11, 1924. WWII Veteran. Passed away in her home surrounded by her family on March 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband Ealon Oglesby, daughters Brenda Black and Pamela Bown, her siblings Lloyd Rose, Grace Richardson, Cecil Rose, Geneva Arvin, Marie Oglesby, Shelby Rose and Irene Evens. She is survived by her brother Cleadus (Shirley) Rose, daughter Sandra (John) Woods. Grandmother of Ron Black, Kelly Phillips, Jessica Johnson, Barbara Blakely, Eric Haney and John Woods Jr. Great-grandmother of B.J., Samantha, Ryan, Justin, Cody J., Christopher, Cody B., Cara, Haley, Casey, Jason, Reece and several great-great grandchildren. Private family services are being held. Memorials may be made to . Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 26, 2020