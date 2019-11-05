Home

ROSE, Jeanette Age 85, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born in Campton, KY to Hugh and Nora Mullins. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Trenton Grace Pointe Nazarene Church, 220 North Miami Street, Trenton, Ohio 45067. A Celebration of Life Service will be follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Pastor John Young officiating. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2019
