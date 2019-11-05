|
|
ROSE, Jeanette Age 85, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was born in Campton, KY to Hugh and Nora Mullins. Visitation will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 from 11:00-1:00 pm at Trenton Grace Pointe Nazarene Church, 220 North Miami Street, Trenton, Ohio 45067. A Celebration of Life Service will be follow at 1:00 pm at the church with Pastor John Young officiating. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 5, 2019