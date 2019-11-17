Home

Jeanine ZIRLIN


1950 - 2019
Jeanine ZIRLIN Obituary
ZIRLIN (nee Garrison), Jeanine "Jenny" 69, of Pompano Beach, Florida passed away on November 7, 2019. Jeanine was born on June 14, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Ralph M. and Mary (Kreutzer) Garrison. Surviving along with her loving husband Albert Zirlin are her son Chris King; siblings Carrol Garrison of Hamilton, Ohio, Wayne Garrison of Darrtown, Ohio, Michelle (Charles) Moderbacher of Hamilton, Ohio, and Jeff (Cindy) Garrison of Woodstock, Georgia; her grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Garrison and Randy Garrison. Services are pending and will be held at the convenience of the family at Sunset Memorial Park of North Olmsted, Ohio. So Loved And Will Very Much Be Missed.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 17, 2019
