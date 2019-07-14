Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH 45417
(937) 268-6886
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church
1404 S. Gettysburg Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church
1404 S. Gettysburg Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanna WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanna WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanna WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Jeanna M. "Gigi" Age 71 passed suddenly July 9, 2019 at . A graduate of Dunbar H.S., 1965 and Sinclair Community College. Formerly employed with Sinclair Community College and retiree of PNC Bank. Preceded in death by parents, son, Charlie F. Williams III "Peanut". Survived by son Anthony Williams, other loving relatives & friends. Funeral service 11AM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church, 1404 S. Gettysburg Ave. Pastor Lavon Mann officiating. Visitation 10-11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now