WILLIAMS, Jeanna M. "Gigi" Age 71 passed suddenly July 9, 2019 at . A graduate of Dunbar H.S., 1965 and Sinclair Community College. Formerly employed with Sinclair Community College and retiree of PNC Bank. Preceded in death by parents, son, Charlie F. Williams III "Peanut". Survived by son Anthony Williams, other loving relatives & friends. Funeral service 11AM, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Rockhill Missionary Baptist Church, 1404 S. Gettysburg Ave. Pastor Lavon Mann officiating. Visitation 10-11AM. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019