AGENBROAD, Jeanne Of Dayton, OH died on December 9th, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Josie (Justin) Blevins, granddaughter Magnolia Jane, father Harold Phillips Jr., 4 siblings John, Jim, Jackie, Jodie, & multiple nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Betty J. Phillips, father Wilford Agenbroad, & Boxer dog Isabella. The memorial service will be on December 28th, 2019 at 3:00PM at Vandalia United Methodist Church in Vandalia, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019