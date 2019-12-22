Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Agenbroad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Agenbroad

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Agenbroad Obituary
AGENBROAD, Jeanne Of Dayton, OH died on December 9th, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Josie (Justin) Blevins, granddaughter Magnolia Jane, father Harold Phillips Jr., 4 siblings John, Jim, Jackie, Jodie, & multiple nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Betty J. Phillips, father Wilford Agenbroad, & Boxer dog Isabella. The memorial service will be on December 28th, 2019 at 3:00PM at Vandalia United Methodist Church in Vandalia, OH.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -