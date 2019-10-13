|
|
BRADFORD (Jackson), Jeanne Carolyn 90 & longtime resident of Fairfield, Ohio - passed away on September 26, 2019 in Georgetown, KY where she lived with her loving son, Scott. Jeanne was born on January 27, 1929 to Edgar Gartrell Jackson & Norma Caroline (Wagner) Jackson in Dayton, KY. On November 20, 1948, Jeanne wedded Dale Clifford Bradford. They were married nearly 53 years. Jeanne was an avid sports fan, following NCAA football (especially Alabama), LLWS, MLB, and NASCAR. Her favorite TV show was Chicago PD, while her favorite actor was Denzel Washington. Jeanne enjoyed eating out, vacationing in Siesta Key, and relaxing on the patio at home. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, and volunteering with several church food pantries & nurseries. Jeanne loved people, especially children, and she was grateful for every single day of her life. Touching many lives, Jeanne was a very special lady, and will be missed. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents, brother (James), husband (Dale), daughter (Linda), and son-in-law (Brent). Being a natural caregiver, she provided care for them during illnesses & final days. Jeanne leaves behind many loved ones. She is survived by her son (Terry), daughter-in-law (Sara), grandsons (Nick & Austin), sister-in-law (Lillian), nephew & wife (Don & Donna), niece & husband (Joan & John), very special great niece & husband (Lauren & Austin), 3 great nephews & their families, several dear friends, and devoted son (Scott) with whom she spent nearly every day of the last 8 1/2 years enjoying life. A celebration of Jeanne's life will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, send memorial gifts to one of Jeanne's favorite charities & .
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 13, 2019