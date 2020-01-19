|
BRANDT, Jeanne M. Age 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Jeanne was employed as a school psychologist in several area school districts. Following retirement she served as a parent surrogate. She was an active member at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church and sang in their choir. She also sang in the Miami Valley Chorale and with Center Stage. Jeanne was also a member of Kappa Phi Teacher's Sorority. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Henry Webster; and by a sister, Libby DeRubeis; She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Stephen Brandt; Daughter, Gretchen (Bill) Webster; sons, Christian Brandt and Wilfred (Paul Fitzpatrick) Brandt; sister, Kitty Hollerman; grandchildren, Kate and Tommy Webster; and great grandchildren, Cameron, Keri and Chloe Lewis. Funeral services will be Monday beginning at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Road. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the Henry Webster Memorial Fund, c/o Nationwide Children's Hospital, 700 Children's Dr., Columbus, OH 43205. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020