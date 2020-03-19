|
BRUNER, Jeanne Passed away at the age of 95, on March 17, 2020. Born to George C and Anna Sanders on May 22, 1924, Jeanne was a proud graduate of Notre Dame High School's Class of 1942. Jeanne went on to marry the love of her life, Robert E. Bruner, on October 12, 1946, when he returned from the war. An accomplished seamstress in her younger years, Jeanne also enjoyed being involved in civic endeavors with her late husband, Bob. A proponent of Catholic education, Jeanne served on Badin High School's first school board. The proud and loving mother of five, Jeanne leaves Janice(the late Tim) Finan, Cay (Steve) Wittman, Marysue (Dean) Wright, Anne (Jerry) Burney, and Rob (the late Diana Linn) Bruner; 12 grandchildren - Molly (Joe) Straka, Andy (Beth) Finan, Josh (Amybeth) Wright, Julie (Chris) Trusock, Karen (Shane) Gregory, Bubba Wright, Katie (Matt) Renners, Nate (Katie) Wright, Jeana Burney Hammon, Kristen (Donald) Harvey, Sarah (Josh) Minko, and Jennifer Bruner - 22 great grandchildren - Austin and Brenden Ray, Cameron Gregory, Nick and Maddie Finan, Emma and Lauren Trusock, Elyse and Jay Straka, Abby, Avery and Audrey Renners, Maggie, Ally and Drew Wright, Lola and Avett Harper Wright, Robert and Claire Hammon, Jack and Charlie Minko and baby girl Minko, due in April. She is survived by her in-laws, nieces and nephews and friends. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, daughter in law, Diana Linn Bruner and son in law, Tim Finan, her parents and siblings - Don, Jack and Bob Sanders and Doris Kowalski, Mary Ellen Tranter, Joyce LaJoie, Chardelle Sanders and several in-laws. In the interest of keeping family and friends safe, there will be no visitation and there will be a private burial. We ask that you, instead, say a prayer for a special lady, the family who mourns her and to just be kind to one another. Because Jeanne enjoyed a good party, a Celebration Of Her Life will be held this summer, when, hopefully, coronavirus is no longer a threat. Arrangements are being handled by The Zettler Funeral Home. Gifts in Jeanne's memory may be made to the Badin Scholarship Fund, c/o Badin High School 571 New London Road Hamilton Oh 45013. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Woodlands of Hamilton and Day City Hospice for their excellent care of Mom.
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 19, 2020