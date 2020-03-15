|
GRAY, Jeanne Anne 73, of Springfield, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born November 8, 1946 in Middletown, Ohio the daughter of the late Carl and Angela (Kramer) Burgemeir. Jeanne Anne worked at Springview Developmental Center as fiscal officer for 26 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Women's Town Club and a longtime volunteer at United Senior Services. Jeanne Anne loved playing games, especially poker and euchre with her family. She would take annual fishing trips with her husband to Kentucky Lake. She was an avid shopper and loved taking her grandkids shopping. Survivors include her husband of 46 wonderful years, James Gray; three children and spouses, Doug & Teresa Gray, Bryan & Debra Gray and Natalie & Brenda Miller; nine grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Seth, Canaan, Elijah, Adaliah, Ryan, Nikolas, Emileigh, Dallas and Chloee; one great granddaughter, Zoey and her mother-in-law, Betty Gray. She was preceded in death by her parents, her twin brother, James, grandson, Branden Miller and father-in-law, Tom Gray. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Felix Kencana and all the staff at the Springfield Regional Cancer Center. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday in St. Joseph Catholic Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior in the church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Community-Mercy Hospice or to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Jeanne Anne would also encourage everyone to donate blood to the blood bank. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.
Published in Springfield News Sun from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020