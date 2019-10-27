|
MANOVICH, Jeanne M. Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Elmcroft of Fairborn. Preceded in death by her husband, John J. Jeanne is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Diane & Howard Brogan-Adams of Huber Heights, Susan & Kevin Frazer of IA, Donna & Scott Griffith of Dayton; son & daughter-in-law, Mark & Karin Manovich of PA; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Sunday (TODAY) from 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The or in Jeanne's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019