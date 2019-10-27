Home

Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
(937) 275-7434
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Marker & Heller Funeral Homes
5844 Old Troy Pike
Dayton, OH 45424
View Map
MANOVICH, Jeanne M. Age 91, of Dayton, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Elmcroft of Fairborn. Preceded in death by her husband, John J. Jeanne is survived by her daughters & sons-in-law, Diane & Howard Brogan-Adams of Huber Heights, Susan & Kevin Frazer of IA, Donna & Scott Griffith of Dayton; son & daughter-in-law, Mark & Karin Manovich of PA; 14 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends at the Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike on Sunday (TODAY) from 2-5 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The or in Jeanne's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 27, 2019
