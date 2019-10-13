Home

Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jeanne MATSON


1948 - 2019
Jeanne MATSON Obituary
MATSON, Jeanne Age 71 of Dayton, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Born in Columbus, Indiana on August 29, 1948. Jeanne was a dedicated, dependable, and supportive mother to her two children and had unwavering love for her late husband Jim. She inspired a fondness for reading and libraries in her son, and a love of traveling in her daughter. Jeanne was an advocate and activist for women's issues and rights in the workplace. In an ideal world, Jeanne and Jim could be found exploring a marketplace in the streets of Rothenberg, Germany during a warm rain, and nothing would have made them happier than being in each other's company holding hands. Jeanne is survived by her two children, Amanda (Kathryn) and Kevin (Rocio); Mother-in-Law, Kathy; nieces and nephews, Andrew, Katherine, Jeff, Kim, Rachel, Emily, Chris, Royce, Michael, Elliott, Nick and Mike. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 13, 2019
