MAURO, Jeanne Margaret Jeanne Margaret Mauro, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility, in Hilliard, Ohio, at the age of 83. Jeanne was born on September 19, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Urban and Alma Zimmerle. Jeanne graduated from Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in Dayton, Ohio. After graduation Jeanne and her friends from school formed a club that continued to meet once a month for 60 plus years. Jeanne will be most remembered for the many lives she touched with her unconditional love, kindness and generosity. She was a wonderful wife and mother who loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, sisters, and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Pete Anthony Mauro, Sr.; brother, Thomas Zimmerle; sister-in-law, Marjorie Zimmerle; brothers-in-law, Joseph and Dominic Mauro; sister-in-law, Rosie Sextro; and brother-in-law, Norman Flaker. Jeanne will be missed by her children, Pete Jr. (Tricia) Mauro of Odessa, Texas, and Debra (Ben) Crokie of Hilliard, Ohio; her sisters, Carole (Skip) Otto, Marjorie Harmon, Francie (Munk) (Vukovic), Jerry (Marti) Zimmerle; sister-in-law, Maryann Flaker; and brother-in-law, Joe Sextro; grandchildren, Corbin and Pete III Mauro, Tyler (Taylor), and Owen Crokie; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A private service will be held in honor of Jeanne.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 26, 2020.
