RISLEY (nee Balliet), Jeanne Pauline Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 7, 2020. Jeanne was a great mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and wonderful person. Jeanne was born in Philadelphia, PA on July 19, 1920 to A J "Gus" & Jane Balliet. She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband Allan O Risley, siblings Numa and A J "Gus" Balliet Jr. and her grandson Michael R Risley. She will be mourned by her sons Allan (Mary Anne) and Michael (Mary) Risley, grand children Allan D (Jacqueline) Risley Jr., Jennifer (Richard) Mamula, Brandi (Lee) Odom and great grandchildren Leslie & Jenna Mamula, Braxton, Brianna & Dylan Risley, Luke, Levi, Leo, Lou, Lanny Odom. Jeanne was a native of Somers Point, NJ but moved to Kettering in 2006 to be closer to her son's family. She retired in 1985 from the Ocean City Free Public Library. Jeanne was a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Somers Point VFW and of the Somers Point Volunteer Fire Company #1, and a member of the Somers Point Historical Society. Upon coming to Ohio, she joined the Kettering Noon Optimist Club. In lieu of flowers donations to the organizations she supported or would be most appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point, NJ. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 11, 2020