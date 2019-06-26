STRAUS, Jeanne Passed away peacefully at on June 22, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in Evansville, Indiana on October 11, 1926, daughter of William and Louise Cummings and sister to Bill Cummings. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leo Straus. They met at a USO dance in Evansville, Indiana during W. W. II and were married for 69 happy years. Their union was blessed with four children: David (Lynne) Straus of Georgetown, Texas; Laurie (Timothy) Gregg of Lebanon, Ohio; Amy (Gordon) Geist of Loveland, Ohio; and Robert Straus of Troy. Ohio. She is also survived by grandchildren: Emily (Dustin) Hieatt; Meaghan (Timothy) Osborn; Evan (Megan) Geist; Jennifer (J) Odom; Alexis (John) Moran and great granddaughters Magnolia Brattain and Claire Osborn. She was an accomplished homemaker, poet, and author of a published memoir of her happy, simple life in rural Indiana. She was a long-time resident at Brookhaven Retirement Community, an avid euchre player and kind friend to both residents and staff. She was greatly loved and will be sorely missed. Her family would like to thank for their kind and gentle care. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in her memory to , 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45420. A memorial service presided over by her nephew, ordained minister Jim Cummings, will be held at Woodland Memorial Chapel on Friday, June 28 , 2019 at 10 am. Published in Dayton Daily News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary