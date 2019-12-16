|
ECK STRAGAND, Jeannette Brinkman Age 101, passed quietly on Friday, December 6, 2019. One of six children of Isabelle and Louis Brinkman, she was born and raised in Dayton. Jeannette attended the School of the Brown County Ursulines and Miami Jacobs. She worked at Frigidaire and then at Wright Patterson AFB in the Intelligence Division when World War II broke out. She played golf until age 89 as a member of Walnut Grove and excelled at playing bridge. Jeannette always said she could never have raised four children without her bridge club and her religion! She was a life time member of St. Albert the Great Church. Drinking Bloody Marys at her favorite restaurant with her sister Ruth Woolley was a weekly event. Jeannette was a strong, quiet, independent lady who remarkably lived on her own until just a few months ago. She read the paper daily, worked the crossword puzzle and Sudoku. In true Brinkman style, having a daily bourbon and coke for happy hour before dinner was the norm even at age 101. She loved playing cards and frequently beat us at gin rummy. She was a great matriarch of our family, well loved, classy, and practical. We will forever remember her "It's hell to get old" daily statement. Jeannette was preceded in death by husbands John C. Eck and Robert R. Stragand, sons-in-law Frank J. Ingarra and John L. O'Grady and great granddaughter Brooke S. Daily. She is survived by children Marilyn Ingarra; Leeda Fletcher (Ralph); John B. Eck (Carol); Arlene Parent (Rick) and grandchildren Frank Ingarra, Christine Putek, Mike O'Grady, Gary Eck, Lisa Daily, Michelle Knobe, Tarah Brown, Kim Parent and John Parent, as well as fifteen great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 5-8pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel. Funeral Mass at St. Albert the Great Church will be held at 12:00 noon Thursday, Dec. 19. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Ursulines of Brown County, 20860 State Route 251, St. Martin, OH 45118. Written condolences may be forwarded to the family by visiting Jeannette's online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 16, 2019